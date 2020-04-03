Vikrant Massey on his birthday plans: I'll cook pav bhaji and maybe kheer as well

People born in March and April have had to or will be celebrating their birthdays at home amid the coronavirus outbreak and resulting lockdown in the country. And celebrities are no exception; Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey, too, will be celebrating his birthday at home with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur, with whom he lives, and his mum.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Massey said that he will be cooking on his birthday. He shared, "I’ll cook pav bhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well." And then he slyly adds, "But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking."

Vikrant shared that it's after two years that he's been at home for longer than a week, and that he's excited to be spending this time with his family. He said, "I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors."

But does the lockdown, that too on his birthday, bother Vikrant? The actor says, "I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I'm reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores."

Well, surely, if there's one celeb who's actually making the most of this unexpected free time, it's got to be Vikrant Massey! Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates