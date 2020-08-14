Vikrant Massey on nepotism row: Why does it take someone's death to make us kinder?

Vikrant Massey, who has given some great performances in films, started off his journey with television. And while the actor starred in some popular TV shows, when he decided to move to films, the transition was no cakewalk for him. Being in the TV industry for 10 years, Vikrant had to start from scratch while entering Bollywood. After a fair share of struggle, Vikrant has finally made a mark in the film industry. Not only has the actor played some pivotal roles in films, but he was also the main lead in his last film Chhapaak.

Talking about his struggle, the actor says, "We grow up in a culture where films are perceived as idealistic. We idolise filmmakers and what's it like to be a film star. All those notions are destroyed when you try to become a movie actor. TV actors ko filmon mein bade parts nahi milte. Do-teen scenes ke role milte hai, yeh perception ban gaya hai and it's true to an extent. People think since you're a household name, you lack fresh appeal. Why does it take someone's death for us to be kinder?"

Being someone who shares his opinion unabashedly, Vikrant also spoke about the insider-outsider debate that has been going on for some time. He shared, "I was told to my face I am not quintessential hero material. I am not the good-looking guy with biceps. Yeh sab sunke aapki himmat toot jaati hai. These comments weren't positive and I took it personally. I was angry, but I used that anger to prove these people wrong. As an actor, I had over 10 years of experience in TV, but that wasn't counted. You have to start from scratch and you have to adapt as these two are different mediums with different priorities."

He added, "Unless you are a good actor, you won't survive. As far as the disparity is concerned, it is tougher for outsiders. Star kids have access to information that we don't. Unko dhoop mein bithaake nahi rakhte, unko auditions nahi dene padte. Also, the respect you get on set is directly proportional to the length of your role and how important you are to them."

Vikrant didn't let all this break his spirit and continued to give amazing performances. Next on the big screen, we will see the actor in two films, Ginny Weds Sunny and Haseen Dillruba.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news