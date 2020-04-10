Vikrant Massey: Watched The Godfather series all over again

A few days ago, Vikrant Massey posted a message on his social media that read, "As you binge-watch your tenth series, read a book or sleep to music, remember that in the darkest days when everything stopped, you turned to artistes." Massey was in the middle of shooting the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba when the country went under lockdown, effectively bringing the film's Delhi shoot to a standstill.

Emphasising that artistes have done their bit to keep the audience sane during the crisis, he says, "We are safe in our homes because of healthcare workers, cops and local administration officers, but I have no qualms in admitting that artistes too have contributed to keep us sane in these difficult times."



Stills of The Godfather and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Sitting in his Versova home, a few blocks away from his parents, the actor says reading and watching shows are keeping him going. "I found Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness incredible. When you sit and understand that there are more tigers in captivity and fewer in wild, you realise how little you know of the wildlife. If there are 4,000 tigers in the wild, there are over 10,000 in captivity within the US itself. I also am watching Jason Momoa's Apple original series called See. The concept is intriguing; it's part fictional and part dystopian. I liked Jamtara on Netflix. I am watching this documentary on the Jewish community called One of Us. I have watched The Godfather all over again. The cult classic is timeless." Massey, who is a voracious reader, suggests reading Perumal Murugan's One Part Woman. "He has also written the book, Poonachi. I am revisiting Khushwant Singh's books too."

