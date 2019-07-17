Villagers rebuild bridge with bamboo in flood-hit Darbhanga

national

Representation Image

The score of villagers in Darbhanga has been facing immense sufferings for weeks in lack of a concrete bridge in the flood-affected region. In order to resolve the issue, villagers built the bridge with bamboos to facilitate communication.



With the heavy downpour in the region, the bridge collapsed and the roads connecting to it washed away. The villagers told ANI that they are dealing with apathy on the part of government officials on a daily basis.



"We have informed the government officials about the same a few days back. No response from their side. So, we have now constructed a bamboo bridge for the commuters," said a local.



"Due to relentless rain, the bridge collapsed and people were not able to go towards the city for their work. So far, no official has come to take the stock of the prevailing situation. We have made the bridge with the help of the bamboo tree. Not only vehicles but even people can also move freely on this bridge," said another local while speaking to ANI.



Heavy downpour in the state has also made the lives of locals in Dangi Tola village difficult. Families are forced to eat rats as a meal as the floods have wreaked havoc and destroyed their houses in the region.



Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. Many villages of Bihar's Darbhanga, Araria and Madhubani districts are flooded due to the heavy downpour.

