Vinod Kambli meets former England skipper Nasser Hussain for chat at BKC

Vinod Kambli and Nasser Hussain met at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility on Saturday

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli posted these pictures on his Twitter handle with former England captain Nasser Hussain. The two met at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility on Saturday.

He captioned the pictures , "It was wonderful meeting Nasser. A gem of guy. Had a great time interacting with him for a interview of mine for SkySports."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates