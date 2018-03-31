Vintage, aesthetic 'spotlight' around CSMT to get brighter

Civic body instals the first of the nine new lamp posts in the area, as part of its makeover plan, to replace the existing light poles



A heritage lamp post installed outside CSMT. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Aesthetics are a crucial part of a makeover, and the civic body is ensuring that its ambitious project of the revamp of CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) area includes that - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started installation of heritage-style lamp posts in the area.

The BMC is spending nearly R1 crore on replacing existing light poles with vintage ones. There are 32 poles of light and signal in the area. A senior civic official said, "The civic body has planned to instal nine high-mast artistic lamp posts with heritage antique pieces in place of these 32 poles. The height of five of these posts will be 39 feet; the rest will be used for traffic signals. The look of these lamp posts has been inspired from the work of famous architecture and design firm Maia Design."

mid-day had reported on November 16, 2017, about BMC's decision to instal heritage lamp posts. Last year, the proposal of replacing the existing light poles in the area was approved by the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. The civic body had proposed to change the poles with lamps matching the world heritage site's aesthetics.

Life of these lamp posts will be about 25 years. These posts will have additional space, so that, if needed in the future, traffic signals can be installed on them. Another civic official said, "The current 22 light poles have 36 sodium vapour lamps of 150 watts, which give yellow light with 30 LUX. When the new ones come up, each post will have four lamps, with 136-watt LED bulbs."

Rs 1 cr

Amount being spent on lamp post replacement

32

Number of light and signal poles in the area

09

Number of new vintage lamp posts coming up

25

Life (in years) of the new lamp posts

Also Read: Mumbai: CST heritage tiles, buried for 50 years, unearthed intact

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates