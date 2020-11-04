TN Krishnan (1938 to 2020) - Violin maestro TN Krishnan passes away in Chennai

Violinist and Padma awardee TN Krishnan passed away in Chennai at the age of 92. He died on Monday evening. Condoling Krishnan's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his demise has left a big void in the world of music.

"The demise of noted violinist T N Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His work beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

A child prodigy, Krishnan went on to perform with legends from several generations. Krishnan was born in 1928 in Tripunithura in Kerala to A Narayana Iyer and Ammini Ammal, and later settled in Chennai. He learned music from his father and was later mentored by Alleppy K Parthasarathy.

Krishnan had performed concerts with Carnatic music legends like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, MD Ramanathan and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer and others.

He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1974 and the Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1980. The Government of India honoured Krishnan with Padma Shri in 1973 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

Krishnan was a professor at a music college in Chennai and later he was Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi. He married Kamala Krishnan, and the couple had two children — Viji Krishnan Natarajan, and Sriram Krishnan — and both of them are noted violinists. His sister N Rajam is a famous violin player in the Hindustani tradition.

