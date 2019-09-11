Vipul Roy: Someday I hope to be compared as an actor to Dharmendra ji

Television actor Vipul Roy, who hails from the city of lakes, Bhopal, happened to reveal that he has often been told that he resembles the younger version of the legendary veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra. With various comical roles to his credit, Vipul surely considers this an honour and hopes that someday he would also be compared as an actor to the legend.

Vipul Roy is a die-hard fan of Dharmendra ji, and has embraced this compliment with gratitude and sharing his thoughts on it, he said, "My friends, family, and fans often say that I resemble the young version of Dharmendra Paaji and I honestly think that as a compliment considering he used to be one of the most dapper, smart and talented actors of Bollywood. I have watched all his movies and Sholay remains my favourite. On my last birthday, my fans sent me a cake and there was a message written on the cake 'Happy Birthday Young Dharmendra'. This is the second time I am getting such kind of gifts. Dharmendra Sir is a living legend, a He-man and it is an overwhelming feeling to be compared to him. Someday, I hope to be compared as an actor to Dharmendra ji."

Showcasing different types of tough weddings along with the uncommon hidden challenges wedding planners go through, &TV is all set to launch a brand-new show 'Naye Shaadi Ki Siyape', a light-hearted and rib-tickling dramedy based on the premises of difficult Indian weddings with a hysterical twist. The actor will be seen essaying yet another interesting and comical character of a wedding planner, Bunty.

