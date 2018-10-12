Vipul Shah: Shooting for Namaste England in Punjab was very challenging

bollywood

Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param (played by Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Namaste England

After treating the audience with iconic romantic comedy, Namastey London, the director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set to present Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The Gujarati director is known to keep a Punjabi flavor in his movies and has shot in Punjab extensively for his movies like Namaste London, London Dreams, Commando etc.

Taking forward his tradition and franchise forward, Namaste England is a love story that spans across the landscapes of India and Europe, starting from Punjab, moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris and finally to London. The movie is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param (played by Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor).

Talking about his experience of shooting in Punjab again, the director shares, "This time shooting for Namaste England was very challenging. I have shot for Namaste London, London Dreams and some portion of 'Commando' there but my aim this time was to showcase Punjab in a very different way. I somehow wanted to show Punjab as the most beautiful and conducive place for a love story to naturally happen. So I wanted to create a world so poetic in where a young girl and guy will fall in love. The production team has done a wonderful job in making every location of Punjab look really good in movie that anyone would eventually fall in love in that set up. We have shot in more than 100 locations of Punjab and that's how the film is place. It took us almost a month to scout all the locations.. and there were times we traveled 3-4 hours at stretch to just shoot a particular shot at that location."

With interesting trailers and a refreshing and super hit songs like Tere Liye and Bhare Bazaar, Dhoom Dhadaka and Proper Patola, the director who is known to give the audience some iconic Punjabi song just like Raft Rafta of Namaste London, has treated the audience with an interesting album yet again.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) and Reliance Entertainment present in Association with BlockBuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is a fun quintessential film slated to release on 19th October 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates