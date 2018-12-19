Vir Das, Netflix collaborate for third show in a row

television

Vir Das who has received positive reviews for his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special Losing It, has bagged another project on the online streaming platform

Vir Das

Comedian-actor Vir Das, who has received positive reviews for his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special Losing It, has bagged another project on the online streaming platform. The yet untitled project would be Vir's third project with Netflix. In 2017, he became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show Abroad Understanding.

Talking about the upcoming project, Vir said in a statement: "I am currently working on the script for the third special. We will shoot it next year. The response for 'Losing It' has just been phenomenal and I look forward to working on another one".

Das is probably the only Indian comic who has made his presence felt internationally. Ask him if there's a method to the madness, and he says, "I can't wear that introspective look and talk about my craft. I am focussed on what I have to do right now - I cannot be bad at all, and being good requires a great deal of work. Only artistes who take themselves seriously talk about their process. Don't over-intellectualise me, I am a joker!"

The actor is currently in Prague filming for the show and is set to return to India soon to begin his next project.

