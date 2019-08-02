Vir Das prepares to shell out money

hollywood

Inundated by promising stories, Vir Das launches production house with multiple projects in the pipeline

Vir Das

Having spent a significant time in the West, Vir Das has taken a cue from Hollywood celebrities including George Clooney and Ben Stiller, and will turn producer for ventures that interest him. The actor, we're told, is set to produce multiple offerings under his stable Weirdass Productions, an extension of his existing comedy outfit, Weirdass Comedy.

The actor tells mid-day, "As content creators, I don't see how we can be satisfied with doing one particular thing. An artiste's vision must be broad, and our skill sets should expand. I am finally trying to explore my potential to the fullest by creating the kind of stuff I feel inclined towards. Sometimes, when I come across great content, especially one that can be called experimental [cinema], I take the plunge and become part of it. To seek, explore, learn and experiment is the true job of an artiste."

A source says that the Nikkhil Advani production, Hasmukh, which stars Das, will now be co-produced by the latter. "After that film, there is Happy Patel, another project that he will back. There are two more ventures that will simultaneously roll, apart from a few more."

