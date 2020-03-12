Viral Alert: Shahid Kapoor spotted riding a bike for a scene in Jersey

The blockbuster success of Kabir Singh has only led to the massive rise in Shahid Kapoor's fan-following. He was always a star and girls loved him and his chocolate-boy looks. With Kabir Singh, he tapped right into the appetite of the masses and the people who belong to the heartland. He became a rage and a force to reckon with.

And with Jersey, his next film that happens to be the remake of the Telugu cult of the same name, starring Nani, he aims to tell an emotional story about dreams and desperations. For all of those who have seen Jersey, they would know the emotional depth the story has and how wonderful the writing and performances are. It's the story of a young boy who wants the jersey of the Indian Cricket Team as his birthday gift.

It's also the story of a father who wants to fulfil this wish of his child. It's the story of this aspiring cricketer who wishes to play for Team India, it's the story of a man who faces multiple obstacles in his life to the point of a collapsing marriage. And now, a video has gone viral on Instagram where Kapoor could be seen riding a bike with a child actor and he could be the actor playing his son in the film.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #jersey movie scene #shooting #shahidkapoor @shahid_kapoor_fan.club A post shared by Shahid mira kapoor (@shahid_kapoor_fan.club) onDec 27, 2019 at 10:56pm PST

The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur as well. It would be great to see this father-son duo on the big screen five years after Shaandaar. This sports drama is all set to release on August 28, 2020!

