Viral photo: Is it a bird or a person? Twitterati left confused

Pictures of Harpy Eagle that became viral after they were shared on Facebook seven months ago went viral on Twitter yet again. The old set of pictures have resurfaced on social media and baffled the users as the bird in the picture looks more like a human dressed in a bird costume rather than an eagle. Confused netizens questioned whether it was really of a bird or a human wearing a bird costume while some users thought that the photos were fake.

In the pictures that were shared on Twitter, a man can be seen sitting on a log of wood beside Harpy the eagle. At first glance the eagle looks more like a human in a bird costume, which is why the user who shared the pics captioned, "I thought this was fake... Harpy Eagle incredible bird!! How have I never seen this before."

I thought this was fake... Harpy Eagle incredible bird!! How have I never seen this before!? pic.twitter.com/1JZoBRCazC — Marisa (@Eaco_M) September 30, 2019

Here are the pictures of the Harpy Eagle which were made available on Facebook seven months ago. Twitterati came up with several connotations for the Harpy Eagle.

"It looks like a person wearing a costume," a Reddit user said in the comments section while another wrote, "This looks like something Jim Henson made.....mildly creepy." Yet another added, "Is that a Bird Person?"And we do not know what to say because someone also said, "Maybe we are all just eagles wearing human costumes."

Found my Halloween costume — EM (@emckenzie24) October 3, 2019

No doubt Harpy Eagle is incredible. But optic illusion make it more. — Raman (@Photography1981) October 3, 2019

Looks like one of those prehistoric Terror Birds from the Cenozoic Era! — Cap (@cap44031) October 1, 2019

For those unversed, Harpy eagle is the largest bird of prey found in the rainforests. It is the national bird of Panama.

