Viral picture of a cat bringing sick kitten to hospital melts hearts online
A Twitter user shared the pictures of the cat carrying the kitten with her mouth and walking into a hospital in Turkey
In an incident that show motherly love is the same for every species on Earth, viral pictures of a worried cat in Turkey bringing her sick kitten to hospital for treatment shared on Twitter has made netizens emotional.
A Twitter user shared the pictures of the cat carrying the kitten with her mouth and walking into a hospital in Turkey. Another set of pictures shared by the user shows a team of doctors attending the cat and treating the kitten. The translation of the tweet originally in Turkish, reads, “Today in the hospital, a cat brought her baby in her mouth to the emergency room.” The post garnered more than 83,600 likes and was retweeted over 4,800 times.
Yavrusu biraz haylaz biri, annesi bulduÄÂu yerde kapÄ±p götürüyor pic.twitter.com/GYvBXt3UQz— Merve Özcan (@ozcanmerveee) April 27, 2020
The pictures were also tweeted by a official in the Indian Revenue Service, Naaved Trumboo, who tweeted, “As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten.” He also said in the tweet that mother’s love works in mysterious ways.
As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten. Mother's love works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/kD54sONpgL— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 30, 2020
Here’s how the twitterati reacted:
Very intelligent mother— Anamika Baruah (@AnamikaBaruah8) April 30, 2020
She wanted a scan done- a Cat Scan !!— Manoj Sharma (@Sharma_Manoj) April 30, 2020
