Viral picture of a cat bringing sick kitten to hospital melts hearts online

In an incident that show motherly love is the same for every species on Earth, viral pictures of a worried cat in Turkey bringing her sick kitten to hospital for treatment shared on Twitter has made netizens emotional.

A Twitter user shared the pictures of the cat carrying the kitten with her mouth and walking into a hospital in Turkey. Another set of pictures shared by the user shows a team of doctors attending the cat and treating the kitten. The translation of the tweet originally in Turkish, reads, “Today in the hospital, a cat brought her baby in her mouth to the emergency room.” The post garnered more than 83,600 likes and was retweeted over 4,800 times.

Yavrusu biraz haylaz biri, annesi bulduÄÂu yerde kapÄ±p götürüyor pic.twitter.com/GYvBXt3UQz — Merve Özcan (@ozcanmerveee) April 27, 2020

The pictures were also tweeted by a official in the Indian Revenue Service, Naaved Trumboo, who tweeted, “As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten.” He also said in the tweet that mother’s love works in mysterious ways.

As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten. Mother's love works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/kD54sONpgL — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) April 30, 2020

Here’s how the twitterati reacted:

Respected Sir,

awesome post.

U r absolutely right

That is called mother's love nobody can denies it. — Kaleem-uddin Khaza (@Kaleem4u) April 30, 2020

Very intelligent mother — Anamika Baruah (@AnamikaBaruah8) April 30, 2020

She wanted a scan done- a Cat Scan !! — Manoj Sharma (@Sharma_Manoj) April 30, 2020

