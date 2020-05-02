Search

Viral picture of a cat bringing sick kitten to hospital melts hearts online

Updated: May 02, 2020, 11:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A Twitter user shared the pictures of the cat carrying the kitten with her mouth and walking into a hospital in Turkey

Picture/Naaved Trumboo-Twitter
Picture/Naaved Trumboo-Twitter

In an incident that show motherly love is the same for every species on Earth, viral pictures of a worried cat in Turkey bringing her sick kitten to hospital for treatment shared on Twitter has made netizens emotional.

A Twitter user shared the pictures of the cat carrying the kitten with her mouth and walking into a hospital in Turkey. Another set of pictures shared by the user shows a team of doctors attending the cat and treating the kitten. The translation of the tweet originally in Turkish, reads, “Today in the hospital, a cat brought her baby in her mouth to the emergency room.” The post garnered more than 83,600 likes and was retweeted over 4,800 times.

The pictures were also tweeted by a official in the Indian Revenue Service, Naaved Trumboo, who tweeted, “As strange as it may seem, a cat walked into a hospital in Turkey seeking help for its sick kitten.” He also said in the tweet that mother’s love works in mysterious ways.

Here’s how the twitterati reacted:

What do you think about the post?

