Viral Video: Aamir Khan gets mobbed by fans while shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited project so far! The duo has shared the screen space before in three films - Talash, 3 Idiots and Bombay Talkies. As the lockdown has been lifted at many countries, a lot of Bollywood filmmakers have commenced shooting, one of them being Aamir Khan. The actor flew to Turkey and kickstarted his schedule with his crew. As soon as he reached, the actor was mobbed by his fans. Couldn't stop their excitement, his crazy fans in the foreign land were trying to get a few selfies with Mr Perfectionist.

Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on Tom Hanks 'Forrest Gump, has already shot a few parts in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was implicated. While the situation in the country remains to be crucial, the actor is recently in Turkey to do a recce for the movie. Finally, the actor has already kickstarted shooting for his film in the country.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress is said to be pregnant with the second baby. The duo - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena shared the news on social media and fans can't stop congratulating them. The statement shared by the family read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)

Viacom 18 studio presents Aamir Khan productions' Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and Mona Singh in a pivotal role. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

