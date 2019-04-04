Viral Video: 'Batman' offers help to fight crime, police say no!

international

The man who dressed up as Batman also had his very own 'batmobile'; cops said what he did was 'foolish' and an 'unwanted distraction'

Screen grab from the video

In a hilarious video that went viral on social media, a man dressed up in a Batman costume offered help to the police in British Columbia during an incident. However, the police turned down his offer saying that they have the situation under control.

According to DailyMail, the hilarious incident occurred in Kelowna, which was caught on camera by an onlooker present there. The video was shared on social media last week with a caption saying, "Only in Kelowna would you see Batman showing up to save the day." The video is going viral on social media since then.

Melissa Parent, who shared the video on social media, said, "We were driving home from a friend’s house Saturday evening when a police car pulled out in front of us and blocked the intersection."

As seen in the video, the man dressed as Batman jumped out of his 'Batmobile' (a black truck with a Batman logo) and approached the police. Rejected by the police, he was then seen returning to his vehicle.

While the video which went viral and left many amused, a police spokesperson said, "Situations like these are dynamic and subject to change very quickly: the presence of ‘Batman’ or anyone else is an unwanted distraction and foolish as they are placing themselves at risk."

Watch the hilarious video here:

It seems the police had it covered, no Batman was required.

