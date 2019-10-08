Viral video: Cow obeys traffic rules, twitterati says animals better than humans

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took help from a video to say that animals are better than humans, as they can obey traffic rules. In a nine-second clip, a cow is seen patiently waiting for the light to turn green before she crosses the road.

Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don't believe me - watch this 🤩 #sundayfunday #ting pic.twitter.com/LYCciDpnrp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 6, 2019

Twitterati was overjoyed and had a lot of things to say. "I think the cow knows the traffic rules better than some people there," a user wrote in the comments section while several others reiterated on the same lines. "This is why we say sometimes animals are better than human beings," another user added.

I think the cow know the traffic rules better than some ppl there ðð — ðð·ð·ð® ðð (@Aggi_89) October 6, 2019

Animals better than humanity — Cricketopia (@BlueArmy33333) October 6, 2019

Animals obey the rules but few people out there thinks kiiiii "Rules are always made to be broken" #PZSundayChat... — Dhananjay Kumar (@krdhananjay) October 6, 2019

The video has garnered nearly 6.4k likes and 517 retweets.

