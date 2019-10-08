MENU

Viral video: Cow obeys traffic rules, twitterati says animals better than humans

Published: Oct 08, 2019, 17:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The video has garnered nearly 6.4k likes and 517 retweets

Pic/Screengrab
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took help from a video to say that animals are better than humans, as they can obey traffic rules. In a nine-second clip, a cow is seen patiently waiting for the light to turn green before she crosses the road.

Twitterati was overjoyed and had a lot of things to say. "I think the cow knows the traffic rules better than some people there," a user wrote in the comments section while several others reiterated on the same lines. "This is why we say sometimes animals are better than human beings," another user added.

The video has garnered nearly 6.4k likes and 517 retweets.

