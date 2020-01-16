Search

Viral video: Dog joins human in singing Ranu Mondal's song

Published: Jan 16, 2020, 11:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The video has been viewed over 2 million times.

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

A video which went viral on social media shows a dog joining his human in singing Ranu Mondal's song 'Teri Meri Kahani' - a song from the Himesh Reshammiya's film Happy Hardy and Heer.

The video shows a human singing the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' while playing his harmonium while his dog, Bagham stands on the steps next to him and howls along.

As Khan shared the 30-second clip on the micro-blogging site, Twitterati couldn't stop praising the dog. One said, "Dog: Well then I too can and WILL sing..." while another jokingly wrote, "That human singer is very biased. He could have given small portion of the harmonium to dog as well. #Kaliyug."

The video has been viewed over 2 million times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING STORY
Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse

Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse