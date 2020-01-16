Viral video: Dog joins human in singing Ranu Mondal's song

A video which went viral on social media shows a dog joining his human in singing Ranu Mondal's song 'Teri Meri Kahani' - a song from the Himesh Reshammiya's film Happy Hardy and Heer.

The video shows a human singing the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' while playing his harmonium while his dog, Bagham stands on the steps next to him and howls along.

As Khan shared the 30-second clip on the micro-blogging site, Twitterati couldn't stop praising the dog. One said, "Dog: Well then I too can and WILL sing..." while another jokingly wrote, "That human singer is very biased. He could have given small portion of the harmonium to dog as well. #Kaliyug."

The video has been viewed over 2 million times.

