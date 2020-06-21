Viral video: Giraffe charges towards tourist vehicle and chases it

A scary video of a giraffe chasing a safari jeep in the African continent has taken the internet by storm. The video that appeared to be shot in a reserve forest in Africa, has gone viral. It was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who elaborated that a giraffe's kick is very powerful and the animal can take anyone to ground with one kick. The forest officer also said that the animal can run at a great speed with a lot of grace.

Here's a look at the thrilling video:

Never mess up with a Giraffe.



Watch the video to know how powerful are their legs. With one kick they can take anyone to ground. They run at a great speed with so much of grace. Video via FB. pic.twitter.com/rWAQpa9NtQ — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 19, 2020

On Friday, the IFS officer took to Twitter and shared the breathtaking video in which the giraffe can be seen chasing a jeep which had tourists in it. While sharing the video with over 40,000 followers, Sudha Ramen wrote: Never mess up with a Giraffe!

In the 59-seconds video clip, the giraffe can be seen chasing the jeep and gradually catches up with the vehicle and even gets ahead of the safari jeep. After overtaking the car, the animal stops and turns around to face the passengers in the jeep.

But sadly they are on the verge of silent extinction — B I L L S™ (@hlack___bole) June 19, 2020

What happens next is scary! The giraffe now startscharged towards the jeep and the driver is seen speeding the vehicle in reverse direction in order to take the passengers out of harms way. Sadly, the video ends abruptly with netizens wanting to know what happened after that.

The exhilarating video has garnered over nearly 5,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. One user wrote, "What happens next? Curiosity should not be raised by sharing half video," while a second user said, "ever new giraffes would be this intimidating..." A third user stated, "Thrills like watching jurassic park. Awesome!" "Hahahaha. That guy in the front seat is terrified," read the fourth comment.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

What happens next? Curiosity should not be raised by sharing half video ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Nishad Kulkarni (@nishadkulkarni) June 19, 2020

Hahaha no words. — Sanjay.S.M (@Sanjay91345020) June 19, 2020

Thrills like watching jurassic park. Awesome! — jayakumar Renganathan (@jai5jai) June 19, 2020

Never new giraffes would be this intimidating .. — Balaji Padmanabhan (@BalajiPadmanab3) June 19, 2020

Hahahaha. That guy in the front seat is terrified — RajeshG (@garajesh31) June 19, 2020

What do you think of the footage?

