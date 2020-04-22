Viral video: Girls play tennis from rooftop amid lockdown

Two young girls in Italy took the lockdown game to a whole new level by playing tennis from neighbouring buildings.

The girls in Liguarian town of Finale Ligure managed a 12-shot rally in the 24-second video. The video was posted on Facebook last Friday by a local tennis club where the two are members.

Two young girls in Italy play tennis across their rooftops https://t.co/o0paauxGFZ pic.twitter.com/YGNiviMit5 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 21, 2020

Naturally, a few balls during the practice session did not make it across and bounced down into a private road below where the girls' fathers put them in plastic bags their daughters had affixed to the end of fishing poles.

