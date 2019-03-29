Viral video: Man cannot stop crying after smashing Lamborghini worth Rs 2.2 crore

international

No one was injured in the accident and the driver also escaped without any serious damage

Pic/Youtube Screengrab

In a video which has gone viral on the internet, a man can be seen driving a sports car worth Rs 2.28 crores at its launch event to show off to admirers.

However, as ill fate would have it, he had hardly driven it for a minute when he lost control of the car and smashed it into a tree and a brick wall. Apparently, he was trying to cross a narrow lane. The driver was in tears after he damaged the Lamborghini.

The video was uploaded by a channel named' Supercars on the streets'. Along with that, the user wrote, "I was filming at an event this morning and then this happened." He went on to add that a Lamborghini Huracan Performante lost control when the driver was leaving the event. It very nearly hit oncoming traffic before crashing into a tree.

The car's bonnet was crushed and the boot was also smashed.

No one was injured in the accident and the driver too escaped without any serious damage.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates