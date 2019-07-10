Viral video: MLA drinks, dances with guns in hands to Bollywood songs

national

ThIS MLA, however, is no stranger to controversies. Champion was suspended from the BJP party for three months on charges of indiscipline in June 2019

Screengrab/ ANI Twitter

A suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA identified as Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion landed in some major trouble Wednesday when a certain video clip that shows him dancing away with guns in his hands went viral online.

In the alleged video that has been making the rounds, the MLA who is from Khanpur can be seen grooving to a popular Bollywood number with two revolvers in his hands and a carbine hanging from his shoulder. He is seen sipping his drink from a glass as his friends cheer him on.

Watch the video below.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

ThIS MLA, however, is no stranger to controversies. Champion was suspended from the BJP party for three months on charges of indiscipline in June 2019.

The suspension had followed preliminary investigations by the party into charges of indiscipline against him and that of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

Just a few months ago, the BJP MLA Champion was all over the news for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Champion was among Congress MLAs who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

Inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates