Viral video shows a crocodile moving amidst Chambal river sanctuary

A breathtaking video of a crocodile moving amidst the Chambal river sanctuary has taken the internet by storm. The stunning video was shared by Twitter user Akash Tomar, SSP of Etawah and a 2013 Batch IPS Officer. The IPS officer, on Sunday, took to Twitter to share the adorable 16 seconds clip.

Crocodiles at Chambal river sanctuary !! pic.twitter.com/5tqAbWg7ke — Akash Tomar IPS (@akashtomarips) March 8, 2020

In the video, a huge crocodile can be seen moving on a small piece of land located amidst the Chambal river sanctuary. The 16 seconds clip shows the crocodile moving on the small piece of land before venturing into the river bed once again. While sharing the video with his followers, Tomar wrote: Crocodiles at Chambal river sanctuary !!

The video, which was shared on Sunday has garnered over 7,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets. The 16 seconds video clip has accumulated over 70,000 views and still counting. Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to share their views.

Thats a big one!!! Does the river side shows any warning signs to the villagers? — Avijit (@euasiatravelor) March 9, 2020

One user wrote, "Yes. Chambal is famous for Gharial," while another user said, "It's rare to see a crocodile in action." A third user commented, "That's a big one!!! Does the riverside show any warning signs to the villagers?"

While replying to one of the users, Tomar mentioned that the Chambal river sanctuary stretch has 300 plus crocodiles and alligators! The Chambal river sanctuary, which is also known as the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is well known for the critically endangered gharial, which is considered to be the longest of all living crocodilians.

