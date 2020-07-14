Viral video shows elephant helping its friend climb over fence, Tweeple call it 'friendship goals'

A viral video of an elephant helping its friend climb over a fence is setting major friendship goals. The adorable video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who said that the emotions in this video will melt your heart.

Taking to Twitter, Ramen shared an old video that is winning hearts online now. In the 33-seconds video clip, one elephant can be seen standing behind a fence while the other standing in front of it. As the video moves further, the elephant tries to scramble out over the top of the fence but fails. His friend on the other end helps him to climb over and is even seen giving a playful kick when his friend successfully climbs the fence.

Dedicated to the true friends who stand always by our side. The emotions in this video will melt your heart. #Elephants #Shared pic.twitter.com/naEP0ubC1L — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 12, 2020

The adorable video truly reflects the bond that the two elephants share. While sharing the heartwarming video, Ramen wrote, "Dedicated to the true friends who stand always by our side." She also said that the video featuring elephants was shared with her. Since being shared, the adorable video has collected over 75,000 views and about 7,000 likes.

Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "Friends forever", while another said, "Elephants are wonderful social creatures with very strong family bonds."

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Elephants are wonderful social creatures with very strong family bonds. They welcome every birth with joy, mourn every death with visible grief. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) July 12, 2020

Kick at the end is “dude stop it now” — Sada èÂÂÂÂ©éÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº (@EnergySada) July 12, 2020

Very nice, Lovely. — Adnyandas Mandbuddhi (@Adnyandas) July 12, 2020

Leg shake at the end.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) July 12, 2020

Friends forever ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Manita Singh (@singh_manita) July 12, 2020

Yeah dosti hum nahi todengey.. — Souraabh Dixit (@Saurabh46000642) July 12, 2020

