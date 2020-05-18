Viral video shows Mother bear teaching cub to climb a tree. Seen it yet?

A heartwarming video of a mother bear teaching her cub to climb a tree is winning hearts online. The video, which has gone viral now was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who said that the video was taken at the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that. Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree. Recorded at Nilgiris, credits unknown. pic.twitter.com/cadgFcCcZj — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 17, 2020

On Sunday, Sudha took to the micro-blogging site to share the beautiful video where the Mother bear can be seen climbing a tree as it leads by example. In the 31-seconds video clip, the mother bear is seen climbing a tree as the cub waits on the ground and observes its mother. While sharing the video with over 35,000 followers, Sudha wrote: Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that.

Adorable ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Corbett Expert (@corbett_expert) May 17, 2020

She further said, "Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree." The IFS officer also said that the video was recorded at Nilgiris. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 6,500 views and nearly 500 likes with hundreds of comments. One user said, "Ohhh wow! Such adorable mumma!!," while a second user commented, "Mumma's are the best trainers." A third user wrote, "So wonderful scenes!"

Here's how netizens reacted to mumma bear's teaching skills:

Lovely ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ — S Awasthi (@awasthiswati201) May 17, 2020

Wow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Bhavesh K Pandey (@bhaveshkpandey) May 17, 2020

Ohhh wow! Such adorable mumma!! — Pramod Kumar Sahu (@PRAMODSAHU) May 17, 2020

Mumma's are the best trainers. — Profarmer (@Profarmer9) May 17, 2020

Did the baba bear learn or was it doing masti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Amit (@amitjai80863259) May 17, 2020

What do you think of the adorable mumma bear's video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news