Viral video: Two men fight it out for window shade

A video which is trending online shows two men engaged in a ridiculous fight over the window shade of an aeroplane.

A man who is shooting the incident wants to keep the window shade closed which is in front of him while the man who is sitting beside the window shade wants it open.

The man sitting behind is heard saying, "I want this down," again and again. "I really want it down. It's too bright," he adds.

The fight escalates to a point where the flight attendant has to intervene.

The video has garnered over 4.5 lakh views.

Some people slammed the man sitting behind in the comments section. Many noticed that the man who was trying to shut the window shade has his own shade open while others said that he was trying to instigate a fight.

