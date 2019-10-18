MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Viral video: Two tigers caught in fierce fight over tigress

Published: Oct 18, 2019, 15:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The video has garnered nearly 886 retweets and 2.7k likes

Two tigers embroiled in a fight. Pic/Screengrab
Two tigers embroiled in a fight. Pic/Screengrab

In a video which went viral on the internet, two tigers can be seen embroiled in a fierce fight. The video features Tiger T57, Singhsth and T58, Rocky of Ranthambore National Park. Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on the micro-blogging site and called it a brutal and violent fight between two brothers.

Mr Kaswan also informed that the two brothers, who were sons of tigress Sharmili from Jaisinghpura area of the park were fighting over a tigress named Noor.

It can be seen that one of the tigers is sneaking up behind the other and started a fight. The minute-long video captures a furious battle between the two. The tigress can be seen running away at the start of the video.

The video has garnered nearly 886 retweets and 2.7k likes.

Users were calling the fight scare and majestic. Mr Kaswan later added, "As many are asking about the results. T57 won. Nobody is seriously injured. It was for the tigress T39. Which can be seen there in the video."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

viral videosrajasthan

Watch video: Tigress freed at Bhor Tiger Reserve dies after being electrocuted

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK