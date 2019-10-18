Viral video: Two tigers caught in fierce fight over tigress

In a video which went viral on the internet, two tigers can be seen embroiled in a fierce fight. The video features Tiger T57, Singhsth and T58, Rocky of Ranthambore National Park. Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on the micro-blogging site and called it a brutal and violent fight between two brothers.

That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58). pic.twitter.com/wehHWgIIHC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

Mr Kaswan also informed that the two brothers, who were sons of tigress Sharmili from Jaisinghpura area of the park were fighting over a tigress named Noor.

It can be seen that one of the tigers is sneaking up behind the other and started a fight. The minute-long video captures a furious battle between the two. The tigress can be seen running away at the start of the video.

The video has garnered nearly 886 retweets and 2.7k likes.

Users were calling the fight scare and majestic. Mr Kaswan later added, "As many are asking about the results. T57 won. Nobody is seriously injured. It was for the tigress T39. Which can be seen there in the video."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates