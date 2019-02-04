Virar Murder: Who was the woman who helped Pintoo Sharma trap Ganesh Koladkar?

crime

Sister of Ganesh Koladkar has told the police he would most certainly have seen the face of the woman he was chatting with on a matrimonial site, even though the profile was a fake one created by killer Pintoo Sharma

Ganesh Koladkar, victim and Pintoo Sharma, alleged killer

The sister of Virar murder victim Ganesh Koladkar, 58, believes he could have been honey-trapped by his alleged killer Pintoo Sharma. She has told the police that Koladkar had opened an account on a matrimonial site as he was looking at settling down. And, the police later discovered that Sharma had opened a fake account in the name of Vanita Agarwal with whom Koladkar had been regularly chatting.

'Very close siblings'

"He always called to give me minute details of his life as we were very emotionally connected. He had told me that he was looking for a life partner and we were very happy. It was very good news for us as my brother had sacrificed his life looking after our bedridden parents," Anagha Gokhale, Ganesh Koladkar's sister told mid-day. She added that 'it was a planned murder but Pintoo Sharma is painting it as an accidental death'.

"My brother was a bachelor and it is natural that he would be inclined towards women as he was planning to settle down. One thing I always found suspicious was that my brother told me the person he was in touch with insisted that he not share the discussions between them with anyone. But, my brother never hid anything from me. There could be the involvement of more than one person in this," she added.

'My brother never took a loan from Sharma'

"Pintoo Sharma looks for soft targets, and my brother was very innocent and gullible. He was in touch with his friends and family and loved to video chat with them on WhatsApp if he was unable to meet them. So, if he was talking to someone he wished to marry, he must have definitely had a video chat with the woman. And, if Pintoo Sharma opened a fake account in the name of Vanita Agarwal, he must have found some woman to video chat with my brother. This is not an accidental murder at all, my brother has become the victim of a planned murder with the involvement of Pintoo Sharma, who is misleading the police by cooking up a story. My brother never took a loan from Sharma," Gokhale said.

"My brother had called me on the morning of January 16 and told me that he was going to meet someone related to Vanita Agarwal in Virar. I strongly suspect that it was Pintoo Sharma and his accomplices who trapped my brother into accompanying him [Sharma] to the Virar flat. I have my suspicions about his wife Purnima, too. I don't know if she is also involved but she is making every effort to get him released," said Gokhale.

'Sharma created fake account'

A senior police officer confirmed to mid-day that Koladkar had opened an account on a matrimonial site and had been chatting with potential life partners. "Most of the time he chatted with one Vanita Agarwal through the matrimonial site. During investigation we got to know that it was Pintoo Sharma who had created the fake account in the name of Vanita Agarwal just to prank him," a senior police officer told mid-day.

A senior police officer told mid-day that the police have recovered another mobile phone from Koladkar's Mira Road house. "Koladkar had two mobile phones. One that he was carrying with him and the other had been left at home in Mira Road. We have recovered that mobile phone and found his account through it on a matrimonial site. We have written to the matrimonial site and their response is awaited," said the officer. Sharma was produced before a holiday court that has sent him into judicial remand.

