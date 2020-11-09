Arnab Goswami arrest: Virar police inspector suspended for 'mishandling' abetment to suicide case

IG Konkan Sanjay Mohite has written to Mira Bhayander commissioner Sadanand Date to suspend senior police inspector of Virar Police station Suresh Varade for mishandling the abetment to suicide case in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is accused. A departmental inquiry has revealed that he worked in connivance with the accused to weaken the case. Varade, during his tenure as PI Alibaug police station, filed the closure report in the case.

On Sunday, the Raigad police had shifted Goswami from an Alibaug school, where he was temporarily kept, to the Taloja Central Jail in the district.

Goswami was arrested early Wednesday by a team of Mumbai Police and Raigad Police in connection with the case of double-suicide of an architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug on May 5, 2018.

In a suicide note, Naik had named Goswami and two others -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- who allegedly defaulted and failed to clear their dues of over Rs 5 crore for his professional services as agreed upon.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and agencies)

