Virat Kohli 6th highest earning athlete on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot

India skipper Virat Kohli remains the only cricketer in the top-10 list of highest-earning athletes on popular social media platform Instagram.

The figures, which were collated by Attain during lockdown period of March 12 to May 14, showed Kohli's name among the most recognised sports personalities around the globe.

Kohli finds himself at the sixth spot in this eye-watering list as he reportedly earned 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts during the lockdown period. He had shared just three posts during this time and raked in 126,431 pounds per photo that he shared on his handle.

Juventus and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds through his posts on Instagram.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Paris St. Germain forward Neymar completed the top-three with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal earned 583,628 pounds while former England footballer David Beckham took up the sixth spot in the list with reported earning of 405,359 pounds.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), Dwayne Wade (143,146), Dani Alves (133,694) and Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest-earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide.

