Virat Kohli agreed for D-N Test in three seconds

Kolkata: Though the Committee of Administrators (CoA) failed twice to convince the Indian team management for day-night Test during their 33-month tenure, the newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly managed to get skipper Virat Kohli on board for the innovation in just "three seconds" at his first attempt itself.

Ganguly had met Kohli on October 24, a day after he was formally announced as president of BCCI, and the first thing he said was the need to play pink-ball Tests.

"I don't know why they did not want to play [day-night Test in Adelaide last year]. I met Virat on the 24th for an hour and the first question about the need to have a D/N Test. The answer in three seconds was, 'yes, let's go ahead and do it'," Ganguly said at the launch of former international umpire Simon Taufel's book, Finding The Gaps here on Saturday.

"I found him absolutely acceptable to play D-N Test matches. He realises that empty stands in Test matches is not the right way forward," added the former India captain.

