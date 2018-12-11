Virat Kohli and Co should not get carried away after Adelaide win: John Wright

cricket

Former coach John Wright, whose side became the first Indian team to lead in a Test series on Australian soil in 2003-04, doesn't want Kohli & Co to miss a trick after victory in Adelaide

Australia's Shaun Marsh is caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah on Day Five of the first Test. Pic/Getty Images

The Sourav Ganguly-led side coached by John Wright were the first Indian side to go one-up in a Test series on Australian soil (after drawing the opening Test at Brisbane in 2003-04). Yesterday, the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri combination helped clinch the first Test of the series itself with the common factor being the venue - the picturesque Adelaide Oval.

"It's a great result for India and the team. I think they were the better team at this game," Wright told mid-day after India's 31-run win over Australia on Day Five of the first Test.

High hopes this time

Doubtless, he was reminded of his team's 2003-04 Test in the South Australian city where Rahul Dravid scored an epic double century and followed it up with 72 in the second innings. "The 2003-04 win in Adelaide was fantastic. We all thought it would have been nice to win the series, but we couldn't achieve that.

Let's hope we can [do it] this time," said Wright, whose side lost the next Test at Melbourne before the draw in the final Test at Sydney. "Take the good things, take that confidence into the next Test, start again, keep your feet on the ground but don't get carried away," Wright said, hoping for India to earn their first ever Test series win Down Under.

'Daunting reputations'

The New Zealander didn't bring up his mantra for India's upswing on the 2003-04 tour of Australia, but he revealed it in his book, John Wright's Indian Summers: "I drew on my own experiences as a player in Australia. In the early days, the New Zealand team had to guard against the tendency to look up at those great players with daunting reputations. 'That's not how you play Australia,' I said, clambering up on a chair and drawing myself up to my full height. 'You don't look up to them, you f**king look down on them.'



John Wright

Only Wright for Bumrah to get all the credit

John Wright is thrilled for Jasprit Bumrah, who he spotted in a domestic T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali game in 2015 and then roped him in for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah was an important tormentor to Australia in the opening Test where he claimed six wickets. "I'm glad to see him come through and deliver," said Wright, shying away from the credit for giving him a big break at the franchise. "All credit to Jasprit. It's one thing to get an opportunity and quite something else to take it and develop. I am happy for him," he added.

