Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for West Indies tour in ODI's and T20I

Both the players will join the team prior to the Test series. India will play their first Test match from August 22 to 27.

Virat Kohli celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are in all probability going to be rested for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, starting August 3, 2019.

The Indian side is currently playing in the World Cup have won all their four matches and are placed at the third position of the World Cup standings with nine points.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told ANI that Kohli and Bumrah are likely to be on rest for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

From the start of this year, India is playing back-to-back series against Australia, New Zealand, and again with Australia before the World Cup.India will start their Windies tour from August 3 and play three T20's, three ODI's and two Test matches.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the much-deserved rest to two of India's biggest match-winners:

WC19 final was not completed yet and Kohli and Bumrah got rest for ODI and T20 for Windies tour

Kohli rests 40 days after WC final.

Bumrah runs because he is a fast bowler but kohli is rested so much.

Is Not kohli Worried about his fans who want to see him#AskSportsTak #INDvsWI — Tanuj Singh (@TanujSi47701251) June 23, 2019

Ab bharat west indies ke khilaf rohit aur kl Rahul se open karaye aur kohli ke baad hardik ko laye fir kedhar shankar aur panth ko khilaye aur kuldeep shami aur chahal bumrah ek ya do odi me Dhoni ko rest de aur panth ko test kare sare match me aur agar bhuvi fit ho to wo shankar — Kamal Prakash Saxena Tweeter (@TweeterKamal) June 23, 2019

Dear @BCCI please remove Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni give a chans Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant #IndvsWI My play X1 Rohit Sharma KLRahul Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Dinesh Kartik Kedar Jadhav Hardik Pandya Kuldeep Yadav Yazuvendra Chahal MD Shami Jasprit Bumrah. — Abhishek Patil (@Patilabhishek81) June 24, 2019

Personally I too don't think Bumrah or Kohli matters to INDIA..their absence is nothing if AB's absence don't have any impact on SA — Santhosh (@Santhos23557811) June 24, 2019

So will you say the same if IND miss Kohli or Bumrah..there will be no impact..AB in no way less than a Kohli or Bumrah..in terms of winning matches single handedly.. — Santhosh (@Santhos23557811) June 24, 2019

Also reports r coming that Bumrah & Kohli will be rested for WI limited overs series.. New players might be tested for T20s. Iyer Mayank look set to be included. I hope they pick a dynamic squad with T20 WC to played twice in 2 years — Romeo Rajat (@RomeoRajat2) June 24, 2019

With inputs from ANI

