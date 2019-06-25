Search

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for West Indies tour in ODI's and T20I

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 08:57 IST | mid-day online desk

Both the players will join the team prior to the Test series. India will play their first Test match from August 22 to 27.

Virat Kohli celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are in all probability going to be rested for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, starting August 3, 2019.

The Indian side is currently playing in the World Cup have won all their four matches and are placed at the third position of the World Cup standings with nine points.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told ANI that Kohli and Bumrah are likely to be on rest for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

From the start of this year, India is playing back-to-back series against Australia, New Zealand, and again with Australia before the World Cup.India will start their Windies tour from August 3 and play three T20's, three ODI's and two Test matches.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the much-deserved rest to two of India's biggest match-winners:

With inputs from ANI

