Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant become new brand ambassadors for wellness brand

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

India’s leading Wellness Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, signs Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and Rishabh Pant, the “ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2018”, as official brand ambassadors for the new product.

In a first-of-its-kind commercial, both Virat and Rishabh will be seen rapping to the latest proposition. The association with real-life heroes (and hence sports as an arena) extends back to the last few years, in line with the brand's commitment of being a Wellness partner to every consumer.

Commenting on the association, Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian Cricket Team, said, “I am very excited to be a part of the brand and be the ambassador. It is a trusted brand and one of my favourite brands too! I have been a patron of their products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association!"

Rishabh Pant, Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, said, "I am very happy to be associated with the brand and it has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador. Youngsters like me are always looking for good products to fulfil our grooming needs, and this provides the perfect solution. Looking forward to a fruitful association!"

A small video of Virat Kohli and Rishabh pant busting some major dance moves surfaced online. We even tried to read the lips for a few seconds of this video, which seems close to “go, go, go….” or “got to go”.

Now, if you’re an avid cricket follower, you’re probably aware of the amazing talents several cricketers possess off the field.

From singing and strumming the guitar, to taking social media by storm with their dance moves, our beloved cricketers have never failed to steal our hearts.

Coming back to dance, the video snippet shows Virat and Rishabh having an interesting dynamic off the field and they make for a really fun duo!

