Virat Kohli celebrates baby news with RCB teammates

India cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrated wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy news with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates in Dubai. Virat will lead RCB in the IPL that gets underway in the UAE on September 19.

On Saturday, pictures and video of the celebration went viral on social media. In the video, the couple are seen cutting a cake. Later, Virat is seen feeding a piece of cake to Anushka. Earlier this week, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

