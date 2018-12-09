IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli dances on the field after seeing Anushka Sharma

cricket

Virat Kohli shows off his dance moves on the field during the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide

Virat Kohli is always known for being expressive on the cricket field, be it his angry celebrations every time India takes a wicket, or his furious first pumps after scoring centuries.

But the best reactions of Virat Kohli on a cricket field is often seen when his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma comes to watch him play from the stands. Virat Kohli has expressed his feelinbgs for his ladylove with flying kisses and sweet gestures in the past.

But the Indian cricket captain took his sweet expressive behaviour a notch higher after seeing Anushka Sharma in the stands during the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. Shortly after Anushka Sharma was spotted by the in-stadium cameras, Virat Kohli started dancing while fielding in the covers.