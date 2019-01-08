Virat Kohli breaks into Bhangra, Pandya emulates Ranveer Singh to celebrate series win in Australia

cricket

Team India cricketers led by captain Virat Kohli celebrate their historic Test series win on Australian soil by shaking their legs with the 'Bharat Army' fans in the team hotel

KL Rahul applies cake on Virat Kohli's face (Pic/ The Bharat Army Instagram)

Team India was in raptures after winning their first ever Test series in Australia. The entire team and the support staff were elated beyond words and captain Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and few others put on their dancing shoes and broke into impromptu jigs on Monday, after lifting the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India's fan club members 'The Bharat Army' who attend all the matches which feature India and are the official travel agent for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, welcomed the Indian team to their hotel in grand fashion, amidst applause, hooting, dancing and cake cutting.

The video posted by the fans on their Instagram handle shows the celebrations in full swing with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ravi Shastri dancing wildly as they enter the hotel.

In the footage, Hardik Pandya is seen doing the famous 'Aankh Maarey' step, while Virat Kohli beaks into impromptu bhangra with the Bharat Army members.

India created history by winning their first ever series on Australian soil, and Virat Kohli became the first Asian captain to achieve to conquer the Aussies in Australia.

