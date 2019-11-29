MENU

Virat Kohli's movie outing with 'hottie' Anushka Sharma. See Photo

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 13:53 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Virat Kohli had gone for a movie with wifey Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli is quite a romantic husband to his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli, who is quite an active sports star on social media, took to photo-sharing website Instagram, to share a cute photo.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram and posted a photo along with Anushka Sharma as the power couple went on a movie date. Kohli went on to caption the photo saying, "About last night. At the movies with this hottie @AnushkaSharma."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

About last night. At the movies with this hottie ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onNov 27, 2019 at 8:32pm PST

Virat Kohli is one of the most sought after sports stars on Instagram and has a total of 44.9 million followers on the Gram. Just a day before this, Kohli had shared a throwback photo along with Anushka Sharma from their vacation diaries and had captioned it: Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @anushkasharma

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But loveâÂ¤ï¸Â @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onNov 26, 2019 at 10:34pm PST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma began dating since 2013 but kept their relationship under wraps. In December 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Tags

virat kohlianushka sharmavirat anushkacricket newssports news

