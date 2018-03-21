Virat Kohli has a super cool new hairdo! Check out the photo

Virat Kohli is noted as a huge style icon in the country as well as around the world



India's cricket captain Virat Kohli is making the most of his time during his break. Yesterday, Kohli tweeted this picture of his new haircut and praised celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. He captioned it: "Great cut from the style master AalimHakim."

Virat Kohli is well known as a style icon not only in the country but also around the world. Virat Kohli will be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018 where he will lead his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in December last year in an intimate ceremony.

