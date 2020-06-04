Virat Kohli, Heena Sidhu express shock on social media over pregnant elephant's death

India cricket captain Virat Kohli was among several sportspersons who took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant allegedly ate pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Keral. "Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," Virat tweeted.

Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala's Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river.

Meanwhile, Olympian pistol shooter Heena Sidhu wrote, "Not rocket science...This is the Elephant God and this is just plain old elephant. Just like...This is a rich businessman and this one just a plain old migrant labourer or farmer. We all know what to worship and what to abuse."

Not a rocket science...



This is the Elephant God and this is just plain old elephant.



Just like...

This is a rich businessman and this one just a plain old migrant labourer or farmer



We all know what to worship and what to abuse. https://t.co/MQTS5VV1FA — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) June 3, 2020

Many celebrities both from the world of sports and entertainment shared images and sketches to express their anger and grief.

