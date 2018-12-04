Virat Kohli introduces brand new fragrance brand

cricket

India cricket captain Virat Kohli, known for his fashion and grooming sense, introduces new fragrance product

Virat Kohli

Regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli is renowned for his aggressive and intense demeanor, whether on the field or in his brand endorsements. But, there is another aspect of his personality that the masses are unaware of. Through his brainchild One8 Fragrances, the sporting icon is giving his fans an insight into this hitherto hidden aspect: the playful, candid, light-hearted, and jovial Virat. One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality, a celebration of his philosophy and approach towards life – to be ‘Always on’.

The marquee product offerings by One8 Fragrances include pocket sprays starting from as low as INR 75, along with deodorants – including Aqua, Willow, Intense, Active, Fresh, and Pure – priced at an extremely affordable price point of INR 225. The collection also has a range of Eau De Parfum (EDP) such as Aqua, Intense, Fresh and Pure, which are priced at INR 1,495. The fragrances have been created by some of the most premium French Perfumeries. With this collection, One8 Fragrance aspires to provide the masses with access to luxury at an affordable price.

Sharing an insight about the One8 brand, Virat Kohli said, “One8 is very close to my heart. Through the brand and its collections, I want to connect with my fans on a deeper level and give them an access to the candid and joyful side of my personality that has not been seen before. I want everyone to be closely involved in my journey, grow with me, and celebrate being fun yet focused, giving it one’s all and living harmoniously without compromising. The launch of One8 Fragrances is an extension of this brand proposition – and of my personality.”

Christened after the number ‘18’ that belongs not just on his jersey but also holds immense significance in his life, Virat passionately believes in leading a life which encapsulates the essence of being 18 – young, uninhibited, liberated, and fun. It is this side of his personality which reflects in the brand and its collections, which are playful, spontaneous, and fun, yet determined and brave.

Along with expanding its horizons and catering to all demographics, One8 envisions to strike a chord with its audiences, stir them up to create conversations, and build a legacy through its collections. The brand holds a special place in Virat’s life and he aspires to spread his ideology of being playful, lively, fun, uninhibited, and spontaneous through the vast collection of apparel, footwear, fragrances, and accessories by One8.

