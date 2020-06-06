Virat Kohli joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Top10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram

India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's Top 10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report. The cricket superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by management firm Attain during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the list, Virat earned a total of 379,294 pounds (approx R3.62 crore) through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds (approx R1.20 crore) per post. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earnings of 1.8 million pounds (approx R17.2 crore), while footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million (approx R11.47 crore) and 1.1 million (approx R10.5 crore) respectively.

Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and (583,628 pounds) former England football captain David Beckham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the Top Five.

