Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in Top 20 World Fame 100 list

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the only two Indian sportsmen mong the top 20 of ESPN magazine's World Fame 100 list this year. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list for the third time in a row with LeBron James at second and Lionel Messi third.

Kohli finds himself at No. 11, while Dhoni is at No. 20. Kohli's popularity is higher than US tennis ace Serena Williams (12) and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (13). Meanwhile, Dhoni is ahead of Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova (21) and football star Mesut Ozil (22).

Other Indian sports stars on the list are — Rohit Sharma (30), Suresh Raina (41), badminton star Saina Nehwal (50), Yuvraj Singh (57), Ravichandran Ashwin (71), Harbhajan Singh (80), Gautam Gambhir (83) and Shikhar Dhawan (94) and tennis ace Saina Mirza (100). The list is created on the basis of their social media following and earnings through endorsements.

