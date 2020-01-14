Virat Kohli 'not possessive' about batting position

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a strong statement on Monday as far as the age-old tendency of clinging to one's batting position is concerned.

Kohli was asked whether he was willing to bat lower than his usual No. 3 position after he hinted that KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan could both play alongside Rohit Sharma in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium today.

"Yeah, a big possibility [and] very happy to," said Kohli. "Look, I'm not possessive about where I play. I'm not insecure about where I bat. Being the captain of the team, my job is not only to look after the team right now but also to prepare a team that you leave behind when you eventually pass it on to someone else. So these are times when you need to be aware. It is very easy to get into a personal zone, saying I need to get runs and when I score, I feel good about everything. It is not like that, it does not work like that. The vision must always be about the larger picture and to figure out how can you make these guys confident. If someone has to take responsibility, it should be me and give the other guys opportunities as well. So, I'm open to it [batting lower down the order] and I want to see guys stepping up and taking responsibility," said Kohli.

