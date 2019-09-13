Virat Kohli on getting stand named after him: Thank you for bestowing this honour
An event was organised to unveil the stand after Kohli and change the name of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after late Arun Jaitley
After getting a pavilion named after him at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium", India skipper Virat Kohli posted series of pictures on Friday and thanked the Delhi and District Cricket Association for bestowing the honour upon him.
The 30-year-old Kohli posted pictures on Instagram and wrote "Thank you @ddcacricketofficial and @indiancricketteam for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation," as the caption.
An event was organised to unveil the stand after Kohli and change the name of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after late Arun Jaitley.
The former finance minister and late BJP leader passed away on August 24. He was at the helm of DDCA for 13 years and helped various young cricketers to make a foray in the sport.
The entire team was present during the event. DDCA President Rajat Sharma, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Union Home Minister Amit Shah graced the event.
Earlier this month, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.
Kohli had 27 wins to his credit before the Jamaica Test match against Windies, but with victory in the second Test, Kohli took his tally to 28 wins in the longest format of the game.
The 30-year-old now has 28 wins from 48 matches as Test skipper. MS Dhoni had scripted 27 Test wins from 60 matches.
India had registered a comprehensive 318-run win in the first Test match and as a result, Kohli had added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.
Kohli had gone past former captain Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat. This was Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory. He broke the record in his 26th match as skipper on foreign soil.Ganguly had 11 Test wins from 28 matches.
However, he lost his number one spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings to Australia's Steve Smith who has a lead of 34 points over Kohli.
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended an event for the renaming of Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi and they could not get enough of each other.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's loving display of affection is no secret as they keep posting romantic photos on social media websites
Anushka was seen kissing her husband Virat Kohli's hand and he reciprocated by holding her hand affectionately. The couple were all smiles during the event
Anushka Sharma was looking ethereal in a traditional purple coloured ensemble and paired it with a matching golden bordered dupatta. Virat Kohli sported a Nehru jacket that he paired with a white shirt and dark coloured trousers.
During the event, a stand was named after Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley stadium
Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport. Virat Kohli looked dapper in light blue denims and a white pullover
Anushka Sharma opted for an all-pink track suit
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were all smiles at the airport and the shutterbugs could not get enough of the couple
Virat Kohli is currently captaining the Indian cricket team as they take on South Africa in a T20I series starting September 15
Anushka Sharma's last release was Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan in December 2018.
