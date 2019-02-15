Virat Kohli receives the Sportstar's Sportsman of the Year award from Shane Warne

cricket

Virat Kohli with Shane Warne

In commemoration of Sportstar's 40th Anniversary, the magazine has decided to reinstate its iconic Sportstar Aces Award which used to be held in the 1990s.

This award recognises the untold stories, successes, and struggles of sporting icons across the realms of Indian sport. The award, which has been previously won by sporting heroes like Sachin Tendulkar, Vishvanathan Anand & Leander Paes, is a means to recognise the contribution of sportspersons to their respective sport and inspire others to follow.

The awards jury consisted of sporting legends Sunil Gavaskar, M. M. Somaya, Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat and N. Ram, Chairman of The Hindu Group Publishing. Guided by fan votes, the jury recognised sporting achievements in the 2018 calendar year.

Virat Kohli has been honoured with the Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) award this year, owing to his record-breaking performances as well as leading India to its first ever Test series win in Australia. Sportstar magazine, the proud organisers of these awards requested Shane Warne to present this prestigious award to Kohli. Shane Warne who was on his India visit to kick off the season for Rajasthan Royals as team's Royal brand ambassador presented the award to the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and congratulated him for his success.

"Virat is a very inspiring cricketer all around the world. He stands up for what he believes in and speaks his heart. He has got a lot of inbuilt skill and talent which is good competition and the will to complete the job. I congratulate him for this award and wish him more success," added Warne.

