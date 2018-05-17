Virat Kohli reveals his style and fashion secrets: I know what looks good on me

From his trimmed beard to his hairstyle to what he wears, Indian star cricketer and youth icon, Virat Kohli is overjoyed about being appreciated for his fashion sense



Virat Kohli

From his trimmed beard to his hairstyle to what he wears, Indian star cricketer and youth icon, Virat Kohli is overjoyed about being appreciated for his fashion sense. He says he finds it fun to experiment with his style and looks from time to time.

"It sure feels good to know what you wear is well appreciated and liked by all. My sense of style and manner of dressing have evolved over the years. I know what kind of attire looks good on me, and I mainly work around that. It is fun to try out something different from time to time," said Virat Kohli on being idolised as a fashion icon.

Kohli, who is married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, says he is conscious about his footwear. "I prefer the traditional white colour while batting and I like to experiment with colours when fielding. Off field, I like to keep a neat look. I prefer wearing white sneakers," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's loving reply to Anushka Sharma's photo will leave you smiling!

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever