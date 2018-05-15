Virat Kohli's loving reply to wife Anushka Sharma's photo will leave you smiling!

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tweeted this picture ahead of the T20 match against Punjab and the Indian captain had the perfect reply!



Anushka Sharma

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tweeted this picture ahead of the T20 match against Punjab yesterday, wearing a tee with her husband's name and jersey number on the back. "Come on boys," she captioned it.

Come on boysâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onMay 14, 2018 at 6:45am PDT

Virat Kohli, whose team went on to dominate Punjab and win the game by 10 wickets to stay in contention for the playoffs, replied to her Tweet later on. Here is a screenshot of the same.

Bangalore produced a dominating performance to outclass Punjab by 10 wickets and stay afloat in the T20 2018 here yesterday. After bundling out Punjab for paltry 88, Bangalore chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 92 for no loss in 8.1 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten 48 while Parthiv Patel made unbeaten 40 to help Bangalore romp home. Kohli struck six fours and two towering sixes during his 28-ball unbeaten knock, while Parthiv's innings was laced with seven boundaries.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates