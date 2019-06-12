Virat Kohli richest Indian athlete with Rs. 175 crore earnings

cricket

Kohli's estimated earnings are USD 21 million from endorsements and USD 4 million from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD 25 million for the last 12 months.

Captain Virat Kohli remains the sole Indian in the Forbes list of world's highest-paid athletes with estimated annual earnings of USD 25 million.

However, the Indian cricketer has dropped 17 spots to be 100th in the rankings.

The list is headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi.

According to the Forbes list announced on Tuesday, Virat Kohli's estimated earnings are USD 21 million from endorsements and USD 4 million from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD 25 million for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd last year, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th and last spot despite an increase of USD 1 million in endorsements.

Messi has dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, raking in USD 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.

Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who is second with earnings of USD 109 million.

Brazil football superstar Neymar is third in the list with USD 105 million earnings.

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is fourth on the list with USD 94 million earnings.

Tennis legend Roger Federer is fifth on the list with earnings of up to 93.4 million.

American rules football sensation Russell Wilson has earned USD 89.5 million and is sixth on the list.

NBA superstars, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant round off the top 10 list.

