Virat Kohli shares picture of Anushka Sharma playing with her 'boy'

Virat Kohli had recently taken to social media and posted a picture of his wife playing with a loving dog in the UK. The Indian skipper will come out all guns blazing to end the England tour with a win in the final Test in London

Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma posted these pictures with a dog on social media yesterday. "Look at this beautiful boy," she captioned the Instagram photograph. Kohli had recently posted a picture with his wife and a dog in UK and captioned it: "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us."

Virat Kohli who is the captain of Team India, is distraught after his side lost the series post the defeat in the fourth Test at Southampton vs England.

On a personal level, Virat Kohli has justified his tag of the best batsman in the world with 544 runs in the four Tests that have been played against England, which includes two centuries and three fifties.

Virat Kohli however, has put on a brave face in front of the media and has assured the Indian cricket fans that the team will come out with full intensity in the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London.

